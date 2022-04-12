Dubai: Four Asians, including a woman, kidnap, assault man to recover stolen Dh300,000

Two arrested, police launch manhunt for other two main accused

File

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 12 Apr 2022, 11:47 AM Last updated: Tue 12 Apr 2022, 11:58 AM

Four Chinese, including a woman kidnapped and assaulted a compatriot following a financial dispute, face trial and are under investigation by the Dubai public prosecution.

The group has been accused of attacking the victim, taking his photograph and sending his bloodied images to his girlfriend to pressure him to pay Dh300,000. They believe he had stolen the amount from a villa in the Al Barsha area.

According to the police investigation, a Chinese man alerted the Al Barsha police about the kidnap and assault of his brother.

The police immediately formed a team of CID officers to carry out the search and investigation. The officers could locate the villa where the victim was held and raided the place.

They found the man handcuffed to a chair and guarded by two other men to restrict his movement.

During the interrogation, the victim revealed his friend stole Dh300,000 from the villa where he was detained. The two accused, who were arrested during the raid along with two others (identified as Afel and his wife), kidnapped the victim and assaulted him to pressure him to return the stolen money.

ALSO READ:

The two arrested suspects confessed to kidnapping and assaulting the victim to help Afel and his wife to get their stolen money back. They worked with the accused Afel, who runs online gambling, and he paid them Dh5,000 each as a monthly salary.

The police referred the two suspects to public prosecution and launched a manhunt to arrest the first accused, Afel and his wife.