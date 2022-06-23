Dubai flights: Don’t post boarding pass photos, travel plans on social media, police urge residents

The campaign came as part of the police's efforts to enhance security
Crime1 week ago
With Dubai expecting its busiest travel season in two years over the summer break, the emirate’s police have warned travellers against posting photos of their boarding passes on social media. A top official highlighted a case the police had received where a famous person was robbed after he posted his travel plans on social media.
Speaking to Khaleej Times, Colonel Saeed Al Hajri, director of the Cybercrime Combating Department at the Dubai Police, said boarding passes contain bar codes and other information. Gangs may use these personal details to carry out identity theft and commit crimes, the officer warned.
“Many people like to show off that they are travelling in the first or business class, and post photos of their boarding passes on social media. These travellers don’t realise that criminals can access their personal data,” said Col Al Hajri.
He also referred to the practice of some residents of sharing details of their travel plans in social media videos. “They do this to increase the number of followers on social media. However, criminals lurking around in the cyber space can determine the details of their plans to rob their house,” said the officer.
Many people underestimate the extent to which gangs can go to obtain personal information. “I urge travellers not to post their personal data, boarding pass images or travel plans on social media to be safe,” said Col Al Hajri.
ALSO READ:
The campaign came as part of the police's efforts to enhance security
Crime1 week ago
The accused also harassed a security guard
Crime1 week ago
Authorities have launched awareness campaigns aimed at preventing crime
Crime1 week ago
The boy was left in the care of a housemaid after his parents separated
Crime1 week ago
The accused also broke a car windshield
Crime1 week ago
Investment in basic, proactive, and preventive services has shown tangible results
Crime1 week ago
The Dubai Criminal Court asked him to pay Dh3,000
Crime2 weeks ago
All UAE entities ask residents to verify such news through official sources
Crime2 weeks ago