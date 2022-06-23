Dubai flights: Don’t post boarding pass photos, travel plans on social media, police urge residents

A famous person was robbed after sharing his travel details, says officer

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 23 Jun 2022, 3:09 PM

With Dubai expecting its busiest travel season in two years over the summer break, the emirate’s police have warned travellers against posting photos of their boarding passes on social media. A top official highlighted a case the police had received where a famous person was robbed after he posted his travel plans on social media.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Colonel Saeed Al Hajri, director of the Cybercrime Combating Department at the Dubai Police, said boarding passes contain bar codes and other information. Gangs may use these personal details to carry out identity theft and commit crimes, the officer warned.

Colonel Saeed Al Hajri. Photo: Supplied

“Many people like to show off that they are travelling in the first or business class, and post photos of their boarding passes on social media. These travellers don’t realise that criminals can access their personal data,” said Col Al Hajri.

He also referred to the practice of some residents of sharing details of their travel plans in social media videos. “They do this to increase the number of followers on social media. However, criminals lurking around in the cyber space can determine the details of their plans to rob their house,” said the officer.

Many people underestimate the extent to which gangs can go to obtain personal information. “I urge travellers not to post their personal data, boarding pass images or travel plans on social media to be safe,” said Col Al Hajri.

