Dubai: Fake visa holder jailed for attempting to travel illegally

He has been sentenced to prison for a month and will be deported

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 30 Oct 2022, 10:35 AM

A 32-year-old Asian man was arrested by Dubai Police for attempting to travel to Canada using a forged visa.

He has been sentenced to prison for a month and will be deported after serving his sentence.

Police records state that an officer at Dubai Airport found a fake visa stamp on a passport.

The accused said in a statement that he paid a tourism agency in a neighbouring country Dh10,000 for visa and travel arrangements to Canada. He claimed that he did not know the visa had been forged.

The court convicted him and passed its ruling.

ALSO READ: