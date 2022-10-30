Dubai: Fake visa holder jailed for attempting to travel illegally

When the police interrogated her, she admitted to using narcotic substances, after which a sample was taken from her to provide to the lab for testing
A 32-year-old Asian man was arrested by Dubai Police for attempting to travel to Canada using a forged visa.
He has been sentenced to prison for a month and will be deported after serving his sentence.
Police records state that an officer at Dubai Airport found a fake visa stamp on a passport.
The accused said in a statement that he paid a tourism agency in a neighbouring country Dh10,000 for visa and travel arrangements to Canada. He claimed that he did not know the visa had been forged.
The court convicted him and passed its ruling.
