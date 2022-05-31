Dubai: Expat jailed for stabbing girlfriend multiple times in her sleep

Published: Tue 31 May 2022, 9:00 AM Last updated: Tue 31 May 2022, 9:15 AM

A 33-year-old expat has been sentenced to imprisonment in Dubai for stabbing his girlfriend in her sleep.

The Dubai Criminal Court jailed the Asian man for three years, followed by deportation, after he was convicted of stabbing his girlfriend multiple times (over a dispute) as she slept.

According to police records, the case came to light after an Asian visitor filed a report stating that his neighbour in a shared residence had been stabbed all over her body.

During investigations, the neighbour testified that he entered the woman's room after hearing her cry for help, where he saw her bleeding from her shoulder with multiple stab wounds all over her body. He said that he saw a knife lying on the floor.

The neighbour immediately called the police and an ambulance after the victim told him about the perpetrator's escape. The victim showed a picture of the attacker to the police on her phone after they arrived at the scene of the crime, revealing that it was her boyfriend who lived with her in the same apartment.

After her recovery, the victim told investigators that she had met the suspect eight months before the incident and that they had an 'emotional relationship', adding that he had promised to marry her.

Recounting the day of the violent attack, she said that he had asked her to pay him Dh8,000 to issue his residency visa. She instead gave him Dh5,000, asking him to wait for the remaining amount. This led to an argument between them before she went to bed.

The victim added that she was taken by surprise by the suspect's attack on her as she slept, calling for help from those in the apartment. Fortunately, her roommate responded to her cry for help and informed the authorities.

The investigation team successfully located and arrested the suspect, who confessed to the crime during interrogation.