Dubai: Emirates' social media competition offering Dh10,000 reward is fake

All UAE entities ask residents to verify such news through official sources

by Waheed Abbas Published: Wed 8 Jun 2022, 12:59 PM Last updated: Wed 8 Jun 2022, 10:28 PM

A post going viral on social media about Emirates airline offering a Dh10,000 reward is not true.

The post asks people to take part in the competition and win Dh10,000.

The Dubai-based airlines said this is not an official competition, and people should source information from its official social media channels.

“Emirates is aware that there are online competitions circulating regarding cash giveaways. This is not an official competition, and we advise caution. All Emirates authorised content is hosted on our official channels, including our social media accounts marked with a blue tick,” Emirates spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

All UAE public and private entities ask residents to always refer to their official website, verified social media accounts and customer care centre to ensure that they get correct information from the official sources.

Authorities also advise residents to be cautious when transferring money to an unknown person to ensure they’re not being scammed.

In 2019, a post was circulated on social media about Dubai’s flagship carrier offering 500 free tickets, which the carrier denied and termed it fake.

In May 2022, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) clarified that the utility services provider did not send some posts and messages being circulated on social media, and they were fraudulent.

A fake social media post, which was being widely shared on WhatsApp groups, asked people to answer some questions, and they will have a chance to win up to Dh10,000.