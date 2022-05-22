Dubai: Drunk men jailed for stealing 40 gallons of diesel from fuel tanker

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 22 May 2022, 10:25 AM

The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced two Asian men to two months in prison for stealing 40 gallons of diesel from a fuel tanker while they were drunk.

They were also ordered to pay a fine of Dh5,200. The accused were consuming alcohol, when they decided to steal diesel from a truck that was parked next to them.

According to the truck driver's testimony, he saw one person connecting one end of a hose into the tank of the vehicle, while the second man put the other end into a plastic container to fill it up.

The driver said he managed to catch the two people and informed the police, after which the two men were arrested at the scene. In addition to the 40 gallons of diesel, officers also discovered that they had stolen a water pump and other items.

Confessing to the crime, the first suspect admitted that he told the other man, while intoxicated, that they should steal petroleum materials three days before they were arrested. The truck driver didn't realise the theft the first time.

They repeated the same crime three days later, but they did not notice that the truck driver was near them.