Dubai: Drunk expat jailed for jumping red light, driving in opposite direction

Public Prosecution demanded stiff penalties for the motorist, who also caused damage to property

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 22 Jun 2022, 2:28 PM

A 42-year-old British driver has been jailed for a month for several traffic offences, including drunk driving. The Dubai Traffic Court also suspended his driving licence for six months with immediate effect.

Counselor Salah Bu Faroosha Al Falasi, senior advocate-general and head of Traffic Prosecution in Dubai, said the driver was charged with driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, jumping a red light, driving in the opposite direction and damaging property.

The Public Prosecution demanded stiff penalties against the accused.

Investigations on the accused driver’s unlawful driving commenced after his case was referred from the Bur Dubai Police Station.

Bu Faroosha stated that a Dubai Police security patrol apprehended the accused after he was seen driving in the opposite direction of traffic, jumping a red light and causing damage to property. He was found to have a high blood alcohol content in a breathalyser test.

The accused confessed to the charges, following which the Public Prosecution ordered his detention pending a full investigation. Investigative and legal formalities were completed in preparation for the final referral of the case to a competent court.

Bu Faroosha praised the vigilance shown by the Dubai Police in apprehending violators of traffic laws. He urged all drivers to exercise extreme caution when driving on the road and to abide by all traffic rules.

He stressed that Dubai authorities maintain zero tolerance against drunk driving.