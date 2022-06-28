Dubai drug seizures include coffee creamer boxes containing amphetamine, marijuana hidden in hot pepper bags

936 drug seizures made at all Dubai customs ports in the first four months of 2022

By Wam Published: Tue 28 Jun 2022, 12:22 AM

Dubai Customs had managed to thwart an attempt to smuggle 2,968 boxes of coffee creamer containing amphetamine at Jebel Ali port.

This was among the 936 seizures made by Dubai Customs in the first four months of this year.

In another achievement, the officials seized 42kg of marijuana from an African passenger at Dubai International Airport. The contraband was hidden inside the bags of dried hot peppers.

Marking the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Dubai Customs revealed they have made 936 drug seizures at all customs ports (land, sea, air and passenger operations) in the first four months of 2022, compared to 558 seizures in the same period last year.

Dubai Customs succeeded in thwarting several attempts to smuggle narcotic substances, which included tramadol tablets, captagon, opium, heroin, hemp seeds, crystal meth, marijuana, and other narcotics.

ALSO READ:

Passenger Operations Department made 222 seizures between January and April 2022 compared to 198 in the corresponding period last year. The Inland Customs Centers Management made 501 seizures against 32 in 2021, whereas Air Cargo Centers Management made 207 seizures compared to 325 in the corresponding period last year. The Sea Customs Centers Management made six seizures compared to three in the first 4 months of 2021.

"Protecting the community is a major strategic goal in Dubai Customs and its five-year plan, and we are giving this role a great priority in light of the increasing risks, and as part of our commitment to our national duty," said Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs and CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation.

Musabih added: "With Dubai's progress in the global leadership race, the emirate has become an international model in fighting drugs and curbing their health and social damages. Dubai Customs actively participates in these efforts by developing the capabilities of its human resources, especially customs officers, in accordance with the best standards in customs inspection. The government department constantly updates and develops its systems and programs for monitoring suspicious shipments. We adopt an integrated series of procedures and techniques to address all smuggling attempts, in line with the department’s strategy 2021-2026 to lead safe customs globally."

The early warning technology represented by the Smart Risk Engine helps identify all suspicious shipments in advance. The customs centres are provided with the latest inspection devices, including the advanced container inspection system; the latest integrated global system for scanning and inspecting containers and moving trucks. It is capable of scanning 160 trucks per hour. Siyaj programme, the border security initiative, is constantly updated using the latest AI technologies.