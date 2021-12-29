Dubai: Bid to smuggle Captagon worth Dh1.4 billion foiled in biggest-ever bust

The drugs were seized after they were found in a container that had arrived by sea

Wed 29 Dec 2021

Authorities at Dubai Customs’ Jebel Ali and Tecom Center thwarted an attempt to smuggle 1.5 tons of crushed captagon by the sea in the biggest haul of its kind in the country.

On arrival, the container was inspected and the substance, worth Dh1.4 billion, was discovered.

The Customs Operations Room at the Sea Customs Center Management, aided by Siyaj (the customs port control project), had analysed all data related to a high-risk shipment coming to Jebel Ali Port. The shipment was carefully monitored using the smart system prior to its arrival at the port.

“Safety and protecting our society are a strategic priority,” said Sultan bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman & CEO and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation.

“This balance between protection, safety and security from one side and facilitating trade and tourism activity is not compromised. Dubai Customs’ people are very professional and always on the lookout for any illegitimate and suspicious activity without disrupting shipment clearance operations. This operation is an example of what we do to secure our borders. Dubai is, and will always remain, a safe place for investment and trade following the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and in fulfilment of the emirate’s bold plans and projects.”

In the same vein, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Director General of Dubai Customs said; “We stand firmly against all attempts of smuggling through the emirate’s ports. This operation proves our customs centers’ readiness and potential to play their role in protecting society, even in this difficult time in which we still face the challenge of Covid-19.”

Dr Abdullah Busnad, Executive Director of Customs Inspection Division said; “Dubai Customs never ceases to develop and improve their inspection systems. We have plans set to monitor, follow and intercept high-risk shipments, supported by our highly trained inspectors and sophisticated systems and devices.”

This major haul is part of the success of the “Safe Homeland” campaign, launched by the Sea Customs Center Management, which sought to raise the centers’ efficiency and started last May.

