Dubai: Car part thefts on the rise, here's how you can stay safe from it

The crime has become increasingly organised, and is being run by gangs, police say

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 27 Mar 2022, 12:44 PM

Thefts of catalytic converters - which are attached to the exhaust of cars - have been on the rise, in the last two years.

Catalytic converters help to convert toxic fumes to lesser harmful gases before they leave the car's exhaust.

Police have confirmed that thefts of catalytic converters increase when the prices of precious metals go up.

These converters are made up of palladium, platinum and rhodium, among others.

In the last two years prices of rhodium have skyrocketed, sometimes even increasing more than 200 per cent. This metal is currently priced at $1,353 per ounce, which exceeds the price of gold.

The crime has become increasingly organised, and is being run by gangs, police have said. They added that one such gang has targeted 431 cars.

Sameer Salih, a car repair workshop owner, has said that thefts of the part have become quite common as several vehicle owners that come into his workshop realise that the part has been stolen.

He also said that the part itself is expensive, and can cost up to Dh6,000. However, mechanics try to convince people to replace the parts, so it benefits them.

Salih added that the part can be cleaned and reassembled, and does not always have to be replaced. He said that one must be aware of the validity of the part before replacing it. The same can be checked by conducting a test through a computerised system dedicated to checking vehicles.

Mustafa Azhar, a vehicle repair specialist says that the part is imperative to a car's superior performance and contributes to improving the environment by converting toxic gases emitted from the engine into less harmful gases.

He said that the thefts take place as these parts are resold to customers at higher prices.

Cases

During the last year, Dubai Police arrested a gang of five Asians for stealing and damaging the exhausts of 431 cars worth a total of Dh3.6 million. The cars belonged to two car rental companies.

According to investigations, the accused rented cars from two companies and then transported them to garages. he accused cut the exhaust, removed the catalytic converter and then welded the exhaust back.

One of the accused said that he had to rope others in as there were several cars. He said that he asked one of his accomplices to rent the vehicles for Dh180 per day. The accomplice took the cars to the accused, who was also a mechanic.

The mechanic of the gang stole the converters and returned the cars to the accomplice after four hours. The accomplice then returned the vehicles.

A member of the rental company then noticed that the converters were missing and reported the incident to the police.

In another case, Dubai Police fined and imprisoned an African gang, and then deported them for stealing catalytic converters and selling them.

Last September, a sales supervisor at a vehicle rental company heard a loud sound from one of the vehicles parked in front of a shop in the Ras Al Khor Industrial Area in Dubai.

According to his testimony, he went directly to a vehicle inspection workshop, where the mechanic confirmed that the vehicle's catalytic converter was removed, causing the loud sound.

Rashid Salih Al Amin, a manager at a car rental company in Sharjah, said that he rented three cars to three Asians for two days. When he received the vehicles, he asked the mechanic to inspect the exhaust which was missing. He called the police before returning their documents, who immediately arrested them.

A top official at Dubai Police has said that these crimes have emerged during the last two years and are primarily committed by organized gangs.

Police have asked rental companies to take appropriate measures and immediately check the exhausts of cars when returned. In case found missing, rental companies must inform the police before accepting the car.

Tips to reduce the risk of the theft