Dubai: Building security guard steals Dh58,000 using copy of key

He was caught through surveillance footage that showed him entering the apartment and taking the money

Photo used for illustrative purposes

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 23 Oct 2022, 9:15 AM Last updated: Sun 23 Oct 2022, 2:00 PM

A security guard stole Dh58,000 from an apartment in a building he was assigned to guard, taking advantage of the the fact that he had a copy to the key.

The details of the case date back to last July, when a woman reported the theft of money she left in her apartment. She stated that she left a sum of money in her bag and left the house. When she returned, she discovered the disappearance of Dh58,000 from her bag.

She said that she reviewed the surveillance cameras installed inside the apartment. She then discovered that the guard entered the house and stole the money from her purse. She informed the police of the incident, so the building guard was summoned and confronted with the evidence.

ALSO READ: