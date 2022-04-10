Dubai: 7 jailed for running gambling den in a clothing store

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 10 Apr 2022, 10:28 AM

A gang of seven Asians was sentenced to three months imprisonment after being convicted of running a gambling den in a clothing store in the Al Fahidi area.

The Dubai Criminal Court also ordered the convicts to pay a fine of Dh100,000.

The court ordered their deportation from the country after their prison sentence.

A Dubai Police officer uncovered an Asian gang who ran a gambling den inside a clothing store in the Al Fahidi area.

According to the policeman's statement in the investigations, while combing the area under ​​​​the jurisdiction of the Raffa Police, he saw people of Asian origin writing some numbers and exchanging money through a glass window of a vacant clothing store. He also saw them working on computers inside the store.

After observing the activity and confirming his suspicion, the officer called the patrols for support and arrested them red-handed.

They all confessed to their crime and were referred to the Public Prosecution.