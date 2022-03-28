Dubai: 4 people fined Dh270,000, jailed for stealing, attempting to export vehicle

The offender shall be imprisoned for a minimum of two years
Four people have been ordered to pay a fine of Dh270,000, sentenced to jail and will be deported for stealing a Cadillac and attempting to illegally export it.
According to records, last February, a Gulf national rented a Cadillac from a luxury rental service for two days. He paid a deposit of Dh5,000 and Dh1,500 for the car.
The man did not return the vehicle on time. An official from the rental company attempted to get in touch with the man several times to no avail.
During the same period of time, an employee of the vehicle monitoring company got in touch with the man from the rental company to inform him of the car's location. He said that the tracking device had been removed from the car and it was near a land port in Abu Dhabi.
The police was then informed, who stopped the car at the border.
