Dubai: 3 women jailed for assaulting, stealing Dh55K from man who they lured with massage offer

The man said the plaintiff made false allegations against him because he called off their marriage arrangements
Crime1 week ago
Three women were sentenced to three years imprisonment by the Dubai Criminal Court for robbing and assaulting an IT expert after luring him to their apartment with a massage offer.
They have also been fined Dh284,000, each, followed by deportation.
The court acquitted another woman, who happened to be in the apartment at the time of the incident.
The case dates back to November 2020, when the victim contacted a massage centre via Tawasul for a massage, according to the investigation report.
According to the victim’s statement, he visited a massage centre after contacting the owner -- but on reaching the location, he was surprised to be received by four women, who at first enquired about how much cash he was carrying. As he took out Dh200, one of them took away his wallet and phone -- asking him for his passcode to unlock the phone. The man was assaulted by one of the women after he refused to share his passcode. He was slapped and threatened, by another woman, with a knife to his neck before forced to unlock his phone.
The victim stated that the African women forced him to open an app for his banking transactions and transferred Dh25,000 from his acccount to different accounts. One of the women stole his bank card and withdrew a further Dh30,000 from his account containing Dh439,000.
The women also stole his phone and released him the next day.
The man reported the matter to his bank and the police, after which he was summoned by the police to identify the convicts.
The man said the plaintiff made false allegations against him because he called off their marriage arrangements
Crime1 week ago
The woman denied the accusation before the court
Crime1 week ago
One of the gang members was the victim's relative
Crime1 week ago
After selling the equipment, the defendants kept the money for themselves and fled the country
Crime1 week ago
Prosecution convicts defendant of violating victim's privacy
Crime1 week ago
A neighbour testified that he saw the victim slap the accused
Crime2 weeks ago
He was threatened with swords, hammers and knives.
Crime2 weeks ago
The defendant said he buys honey for a value not exceeding Dh20 per kg and resells it for Dh50 per kg
Crime2 weeks ago