Dubai: 3 women jailed for assaulting, stealing Dh55K from man who they lured with massage offer

Dubai: 3 women jailed for assaulting man, stealing Dh55K from him after luring with massage offer

They have also been fined Dh284,000, each, followed by deportation.

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 28 Oct 2021, 8:48 AM Last updated: Thu 28 Oct 2021, 9:36 AM

Three women were sentenced to three years imprisonment by the Dubai Criminal Court for robbing and assaulting an IT expert after luring him to their apartment with a massage offer.

The court acquitted another woman, who happened to be in the apartment at the time of the incident.

The case dates back to November 2020, when the victim contacted a massage centre via Tawasul for a massage, according to the investigation report.

According to the victim’s statement, he visited a massage centre after contacting the owner -- but on reaching the location, he was surprised to be received by four women, who at first enquired about how much cash he was carrying. As he took out Dh200, one of them took away his wallet and phone -- asking him for his passcode to unlock the phone. The man was assaulted by one of the women after he refused to share his passcode. He was slapped and threatened, by another woman, with a knife to his neck before forced to unlock his phone.

The victim stated that the African women forced him to open an app for his banking transactions and transferred Dh25,000 from his acccount to different accounts. One of the women stole his bank card and withdrew a further Dh30,000 from his account containing Dh439,000.

The women also stole his phone and released him the next day.

The man reported the matter to his bank and the police, after which he was summoned by the police to identify the convicts.