Abu Dhabi: Woman ordered to pay man Dh23,000 for insulting him through WhatsApp, damaging his reputation

A woman who sent an offensive messages to a man through WhatsApp has been instructed to pay him Dh23,000 in compensation for the damages.
Court documents stated that the man filed a lawsuit against the woman demanding Dh600,000 in compensation for the moral and material damages he allegedly suffered as a result of the abusive messages from the woman.
The man said in his lawsuit that the woman insulted and abused him through WhatsApp messages which affected him psychologically.
The abusive and insulting messages also damaged the man’s reputation among his people and workmates.
The woman was earlier convicted by the Abu Dhabi Criminal Court in absentia after she was found guilty of insulting the man and violating online laws. The court had fined the woman Dh5,000.
After issuing the ruling, the man went to the civil court and filed a compensation claim.
After hearing from all parties, the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Claims Court ordered the woman to pay Dh23, 000 to the man in addition to paying for his legal expenses.
