Abu Dhabi motorcyclist ordered to pay Dh60,000 for running over pedestrian

The plaintiff filed a lawsuit against him and his employer

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 3 Aug 2022, 12:48 PM Last updated: Wed 3 Aug 2022, 4:19 PM

A reckless motorcyclist, who hit and ran over a pedestrian on an Abu Dhabi road, has been instructed to pay Dh60,000 to the victim for the injuries.

The motorist was riding a bike a night without turning on headlights when he accidentally hit the pedestrian.

The Abu Dhabi appeals court for civil and administrative claims instructed the man to pay the compensation to the victim after he was found guilty of causing the accident that left the pedestrian injured.

Official court documents stated that the pedestrian had filed a lawsuit against the motorcyclist and the company he worked for demanding that they pay him Dh100,000 in compensation for the physical, material and moral damages he sustained as a result of the run-over accident.

In his lawsuit, the plaintiff explained that the defendant was negligent and reckless when riding a motorbike. The man said the motorcyclist didn’t turn on the lights despite riding on a dark road at night which led to running over him and causing him major injuries.

A medical report said the victim sustained a major head injury, bruises all over his body, a slight thoracic bruise with a shock to the lower right leg, as well as a fracture to his right shin.

The man said he also lost his job and suffered from psychological issues as a result of the accident.

The Abu Dhabi First Instance Court had earlier convicted the defendant and fined him for causing the accident.

The judge also ordered the motorcyclist and the company he worked for to jointly pay Dh30,000 to the victim as compensation for all his damages and rejected other requests.

The complainant challenged the ruling to the Civil Court of Appeal which has increased the plaintiff’s compensation amount to Dh60,000.

The defendants will also pay for the victim’s legal expenses.

