Abu Dhabi: Drunk taxi driver ordered to pay Dh27,000 for damaging car in accident

Official court documents stated that the taxi company filed a lawsuit against the driver

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 22 Feb 2022, 11:51 AM

A taxi driver in Abu Dhabi, who damaged the cab in an accident because he was driving under the influence of alcohol, has been told to pay Dh27,000, the value of the car, to the taxi company.

Traffic authorities had written the damaged car off the road because it was unsafe for passengers.

The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Claims ordered the driver to pay the compensation cash to the taxi company he was working for after he was found guilty of causing the crash that damaged the cab.

Official court documents stated that the taxi company filed a lawsuit against the driver, demanding that he pay them Dh30,000 with an interest at 12 per cent for damaging their car in an accident.

The taxi firm said that the defendant worked for the company as a taxi driver. As he executed his duties, he drove the car under the influence of alcohol, which resulted in an accident that caused serious damages to the car.

A criminal judgement had earlier been issued against the driver for violating the laws and causing the crash, said the firm. The plaintiff company also presented to court a copy of the penal judgement.

An expert report assigned by the court showed that the value of the car at the time of the accident was Dh30,000, and the value of the wreckage or damaged car was Dh3,000. The wreckage was in the possession of the plaintiff.

After hearing from all parties, the court found the driver guilty of damaging the vehicle owned by the plaintiff, and driving under the influence of alcohol. He was told to pay Dh27,000, the value of the car to the taxi firm.

The man was also told to pay all the taxi company’s legal expenses. Court had rejected all other claims.