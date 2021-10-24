Abu Dhabi: Driver tries to steal luxury cars worth Dh1.9 million from his boss

Representational image - Reuters

Abu Dhabi - The chauffeur registered his employer's McLaren and Range Rover in his name

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 24 Oct 2021, 11:17 AM

A private driver in Abu Dhabi had tried to steal two luxurious cars worth Dh1.9 million from his boss after he was entrusted with registering the cars at the traffic and licensing department under his name.

Listen to stories like this on the 8@8 with David Light podcast

The Arab man had been trusted by his boss to register the two cars, including a McLaren and a Range Rover in his name, because the owner couldn’t register them at the time because the licences of two other luxurious vehicles registered in his name had expired.

Official court documents stated that the businessman had filed a lawsuit before the Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance against his driver, in which he demanded that he proves the ownership of a McLaren car model 2018, whose purchase price is Dh1.4 million, and a Range Rover, whose purchase price is Dh568,000.

He also asked the court to cancel the registration of the two vehicles in the names of the defendant and be registered in his name because the vehicles belonged to him.

The plaintiff explained in his lawsuit that he is a businessman who fancies owning luxury cars. He said he bought the two cars when he was about to travel outside the UAE.

The businessman said when he returned from abroad, he renewed the registration licences for the old cars. He then asked the driver to have his cars’ ownership and registration licences transferred to his names. But the defendant refused without giving a justified reason.

>> UAE: Gang of five arrested for stealing car worth Dh250,000

>> Dubai: PE teacher acquitted of importing 199 grams of marijuana

The driver had submitted a memorandum claiming that he owns the cars, but the court rejected the claims because he didn’t provide evidence to show that he had purchased the cars.

A report by a car engineering expert assigned by court showed that the two vehicles in question had been purchased by the complainant and had fully paid for them.

According to the report, in June 2019, the businessman had entrusted the defendant who registered the cars in his name. The report added that the defendant had transferred the registration license for one of the vehicles to another person, while the second vehicle was still under his name but in possession of the complainant.

After hearing from all parties, court ordered that the ownership and registration of the two vehicles be cancelled and instead be registered in the name of the plaintiff. Court also ordered the driver to pay for the complaint’s legal expenses.

The judge said in his ruling that the vehicle registration and licensing system at the relevant traffic department doesn’t necessarily prove ownership, but rather was a condition to be allowed to move on the public roads and identify the person or company responsible if a car commits a traffic violation.

- ismail@ khaleejtimes.com