Abu Dhabi: Dh300,000 compensation to man whose memory was weakened in car crash

A medical report confirmed that the complainant suffered serious injuries which caused him permanent disabilities

Published: Mon 24 Oct 2022, 7:01 AM

An Abu Dhabi resident who was badly injured in a car accident which caused him a weak memory, has been awarded Dh300,000 in compensation for the injuries.

The Abu Dhabi Court of Cassation upheld an earlier ruling by the Appeals Court which instructed the insurance company that insured the car which caused the accident to pay the cash to the victim in compensation for the physical, material and moral damages he suffered as a result of the accident.

The man had suffered serious injuries that weakened his memory.

Official court documents stated that the victim had filed a lawsuit against the insurance company demanding Dh5 million in damages.

The man said that he was on a road in Abu Dhabi when a vehicle crashed into his car.

A medical report confirmed that the complainant suffered serious injuries which caused him permanent disabilities.

A traffic court had issued a ruling blaming the driver of the second vehicle of causing the crash.

The man then submitted a complaint to the Insurance Disputes Settlement and Resolution Committee which issued a decision ordering the insurer to pay Dh150,000 to the victim for the physical, material and moral damages he suffered.

The man challenged the decision to the commercial appeals court which increased the compensation amount to Dh300,000.

The insurance company challenged the ruling to Abu Dhabi’s top court which rejected it and has maintained the appeals court verdict.

The insurance firm has been told to pay for the plaintiff’s legal expenses.

