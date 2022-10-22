Abu Dhabi: British man detained for money laundering charges

An international arrest order issued against him prompted public prosecutors to take legal action against the accused

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sat 22 Oct 2022, 11:40 AM Last updated: Sat 22 Oct 2022, 4:23 PM

A British man suspected of engaging in money laundering activities has been arrested in Abu Dhabi.

The Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi said on Saturday that it has initiated investigation in the case of the British national accused of money laundering crimes. This is at the request of competent French authorities.

Public prosecutors said they took legal action against the accused after arresting him in Abu Dhabi, based on an international arrest order issued against him.

The order has been issued at the request of French authorities and a letter has been received from Interpol to arrest and investigate him for charges related to money laundering.

