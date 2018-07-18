UAE

Visitor counterfeits 150kg fake gold in UAE

Dubai - He was on a tourist visa and tried to sell it for half its value.

By Web Report

Published: Wed 18 Jul 2018, 7:01 PM

Last updated: Wed 18 Jul 2018, 9:03 PM

Dubai Police arrested a man after finding nearly 150kg of counterfeit gold on him.
He was on a tourist visa but had in his possession nearly 150kg of fake gold. He had been trying to sell it for less than its "market price" at Dh300,000.
This aroused buyers' suspicions and the police were notified.
The man claimed that he was selling it because it was smuggled. Police examined the bullion, finding they were only pieces of metal-plated gold. 
According to Colonel Omar bin Hammad, deputy director of the anti-economic crime department at Dubai Police, the man had gilded the metal pieces in his home.

Dh8m in counterfeit goods

A man was arrested with Dh7.852 million worth of counterfeit drugs in his possession in Dubai.
According to Brigadier Salem Al Rumaithi, Director of the Department of Public Investigation and Criminal Investigation of Dubai Police, they received a tipoff that a market in Deira had counterfeit goods.
A security team was dispatched to the location.
It was found that the owner was keeping the counterfeit goods at a storage facility in a nearby emirate, as per Ittihad report. 
322,248 counterfeit bottles of shampoo and toothpaste were recovered in a raid on the warehouse. 
The Asian owner claimed he was exporting the counterfeit goods to other countries. He was referred to the public prosecution for the proper legal proceedings. 


