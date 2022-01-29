Zimbabwe's Taylor banned by ICC for spot-fixing

The 15th edition of the world's richest Twenty20 league will be a 10-team affair with the inclusion of the two new franchises
Cricket6 days ago
Former Zimbabwe batsman Brendan Taylor has been banned from all cricket for 3-1/2 years after admitting he received a $15,000 “deposit” for spot-fixing, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Friday.
Taylor said he was blackmailed and never went through with the arrangement and that he was coerced into accepting the money from an Indian businessman in October 2019.
Spot-fixing refers to manipulation of part of a game to deliver a given outcome for betting purposes.
The 35-year-old added that it took him four months to report the incident to the ICC anti-corruption unit because he feared for his safety.
In addition to four breaches of the ICC anti-corruption code, Taylor was also charged with breaching the anti-doping code after testing positive for the stimulant benzoylecognine, a cocaine metabolite, in an in-competition test conducted on Sep. 8 2021.
“Brendan is a former international captain who represented Zimbabwe for 17 years,” ICC integrity unit general manager Alex Marshall said.
“Over such a long career, he participated in numerous anti-corruption and anti-doping education sessions and knew exactly what his obligations were under the ICC Anti-Corruption and Anti-Doping Codes.
“It is disappointing that a player of his experience chose not to fulfil those obligations, however he has accepted all charges, which has been reflected in the sanction.”
Taylor, who played for Zimbabwe in 34 Tests, 205 one-dayers and 45 T20s, retired from international cricket in September.
The 15th edition of the world's richest Twenty20 league will be a 10-team affair with the inclusion of the two new franchises
Cricket6 days ago
Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran are also not available for the auction
Cricket6 days ago
Zimbabwe crashed out for 70 in 24.4 overs as Sri Lankan bowlers combined to defend their total of 254-9 in Kandy
Cricket1 week ago
South Africa beat India by seven wickets in the second ODI
Cricket1 week ago
The match will take place at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia
Cricket1 week ago
NZC and CA said discussions were continuing over when the postponed fixtures will be played.
Cricket1 week ago
Rahul led Punjab Kings for the past two seasons but did not want to stay at the franchise
Cricket1 week ago
Bumrah conceded he would love to take on the role of Test captain if asked
Cricket1 week ago