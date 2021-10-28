Working hard to give joy to my fans in Abu Dhabi T10, says Yusuf Pathan

If the Lankans were difficult opponents, it only gets tougher for Bangladesh against England
Cricket1 day ago
Former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan, who has scored 4,852 runs and taken 99 wickets in T20 cricket, is all set to feature in the Abu Dhabi T10, which is slated to be held at the UAE capital from November 19.
During a virtual media conference, Pathan, who will turn out for the Maratha Arabians, expressed that he will look to give joy to his fans during the Abu Dhabi T10.
“I am working hard to give some joy to my fans during the Abu Dhabi T10. The tournament is a good opportunity for me to play for my fans,” he said.
When asked about his approach to the T10 format, the 38-year-old said: “My approach to T10 will be the same I have had for other formats. I will play my natural game. I’ll put my strategies in place according to the wicket in Abu Dhabi. We’ll need to score at a quicker rate in T10, so I am practising accordingly. It’s important to adapt to the conditions as well.”
Pathan further added that the Abu Dhabi T10 will not only be about big hitting and boundaries.
“T10 is just like any other format in cricket. One can’t just go out there and hit boundaries just because it’s a T10 game. One has to strategize which kinds of shots to play according to the situation in the T10 game as well. It’s very important for a player to handle pressure and adapt to the situation quickly,” he said.
When asked if he is looking to bat at a particular batting position during the Abu Dhabi T10, Pathan said: “I have played at a number of batting positions during my career and I have always adapted to the team’s needs.
“The T10 format suits my game. However, my batting position will depend on the team’s strategies. I have always been open to batting at any position for the team.”
Pathan, who has been part of the World T20-winning squad in 2007 and the 2011 World Cup-winning squad, said that the Indian team can bounce back after their 10-wicket loss to Pakistan in their first match of the T20 World Cup.
“I don’t think it will be difficult for India to bounce back as our players have been playing good cricket. All the India players are hardworking and they know how to handle pressure," he said.
“We all should keep supporting the team and the players will definitely do well. We are not out of the tournament after one loss. India still have a chance to win the T20 World Cup and I hope that we win the T20 World Cup.”
If the Lankans were difficult opponents, it only gets tougher for Bangladesh against England
Cricket1 day ago
He took a blow to the big toe from a Haris Rauf delivery during the five-wicket loss to Pakistan.
Cricket1 day ago
Haris Rauf takes a career best 4-22 to restrict New Zealand to 134-8.
Cricket1 day ago
Solskjaer was back with his Manchester United players on Tuesday leading a practice session
Cricket1 day ago
It's likely to be a battle between the spin of Bangladesh and pace of England
Cricket1 day ago
West Indies, who face Bangladesh in their next match on Friday, are now bottom of the group
Cricket1 day ago
South Africa bounced back from their opening loss to Australia
Cricket1 day ago
Shami suffered online abuse after India lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets
Cricket2 days ago