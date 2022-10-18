What's the prize money at ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia?

By Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Tue 18 Oct 2022, 8:02 AM

The eighth edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup has the potential to create significant benefits for hosts Australia and the rest of the 15 participating countries and their teams.

Compact and well-formatted, it offers little margin for error during the 45 matches.

Historically, the T20 World Cup, which made its debut in 2007 in South Africa, has delivered Hollywood-style drama and the 2022 edition has the potential to surpass all previous tournaments.

From the venues to the prize money to the favourites here are 5 things you need to know about the thrill-a-minute tournament currently in progress in Australia.

The seven wonders of Australia

Seven historic venues across Australia are hosting matches during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, with the 100,000 seater Melbourne Cricket Ground, the birthplace of Test cricket (1877) hosting the final on November 13. The semifinals are set to be played on November 9 at Adelaide Oval, one of Australia’s most popular entertainment venues, and the Sydney Cricket Ground, one of the country’s architectural jewels, on November 10.

The Gabba in Brisbane, Kardinia Park in Geelong, Bellerive Oval in Hobart, and Perth Stadium will also host matches

How big is the prize money?

Compared to other major sports events, the prize pot for the tournament is by no means staggering, with a total purse of $5.6 million allocated by the ICC.

However, on the plus side, all 16 competing teams will receive a significant cash prize.

The winners will take home the lump share of $1.6m, with the runner-up receiving $800,000.

Both losing semifinalists will receive $400,000.

The eight teams eliminated at the end of the Super 12 stage will receive $70,000 each while for every match that a team wins in the Super 12 stage they will pick up $40,000.

The four teams knocked out at the end of the First Round will also get $40,000 with the same amount being allocated for each win in the opening stage.

UAE at the World Cup

The UAE are playing in just their second ICC Men’s T20 World Cup having qualified for the tournament with a strong performance at the Global Qualifier A.

The UAE, who beat Ireland in the final of that tournament, has been grouped with Sri Lanka, Namibia, and the Netherlands in this year’s event. Led by Indian-born cricketer Chundangaoyil Rizwan, they lost their opening match to the Dutchmen by three wickets, who scraped home with one ball to spare.

The last time that the team played at the ICC T20 World cup was in 2014 in Bangladesh,.

Since becoming a full ICC member in 1990 the UAE has played a total of 67 T20 matches for a record of 33 wins and as many losses. This year they have played 14 games, half of which they have won.

Who are the favourites?

Not surprisingly, the reigning ICC Men’s T20 World Cup champions Australia are the narrow favourites to cash in on favourable home conditions and defend their crown.

Blessed with a powerful batting line-up and a potent bowling attack, Australia are the top favourites. The Aussies are marginally ahead of Ashes rivals, England.

Ranked second in the T20 World Team Rankings, white-ball specialists England‘s strength lies in the depth of their batting while the bowling is a trifle suspect.

Challenging the top two is India, the world’s top-ranked T20 squad. India was shockingly bundled out of the 2021 tournament in the group-stage elimination, but a star-studded line-up is now hoping to end their drought in ICC events.

Coach Rahul Dravid's confidence in his team overcoming the absence of injured strike bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been the talking point on social media platforms.

South Africa and Pakistan, two countries flush with talented cricketers, and New Zealand are the dark horses.

How can you follow the tournament?

The tournament will be televised and live-streamed across continents through several major broadcasters including Star Network, Sky Sports, Fox Sports, ESPN, PTV, and Times Internet.

It will also feature an audio broadcast spanning English, Hindi, Urdu, and Bangla based on the region of the receiver.

In the UAE, fans can listen to ball-by-ball commentary in Hindi on Radio 4 FM on 89.1.

