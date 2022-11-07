West Indies legend Viv Richards joins Lanka Premier League as brand ambassador

The Lanka Premier League set to begin from December 6

Legendary West Indies cricketer Viv Richards. (Twitter)

By Team KT Published: Mon 7 Nov 2022, 11:52 AM Last updated: Mon 7 Nov 2022, 12:14 PM

Legendary West Indies cricketer Viv Richards has joined the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022 as a brand ambassador. It provides a huge boost to the third edition of the tournament which will be played from December 6 to December 23.

Richards played like a king during his whole cricketing career. He is excited to get to Sri Lanka, a country where he has always received huge praise and love by the cricket fans.

“I am delighted to be the brand ambassador of the third edition of the LPL and want to say that this tournament is unearthing some great talents in Sri Lanka," he said.

ALSO READ:

"We saw the power of Sri Lankan cricket in the Asia Cup this year and LPL certainly has a part to play in that success. I have seen the last two editions of this tournament and the quality of cricket was sublime and I am sure that players will maintain it in the upcoming edition as well."

The game's original master-blaster admitted that he always loved visiting Sri Lanka.

"I get great love from the Sri Lankan people and love this country. I am really excited to get to Sri Lanka for the upcoming season of the LPL, especially after the way this country and its people have overcome the tough times recently," he said.

"The upcoming edition of the tournament will also put a smile back on the faces of the people of this great country. I am sure it will be a huge success."

The LPL achieved great success over the last two editions and fans will be eager to see their superstars in action again. Apart from giving a platform to young Sri Lankan players, the tournament has been a huge success in terms of viewership as well.

Only, the inaugural edition of the LPL reached a cumulative audience of 557 million people through TV, digital-social space and traditional media outlets.

“We are pleased to announce one of the finest batters of all time, Vivian Richards as Brand Ambassadors for the 2022 LPL. Having someone like Sir Vivian Richards will boost the league and attract more followers from the whole world, and help in our quest to make this tournament a global cricketing attraction. I am really excited to see great Sri Lankan talents on display in the league,” commented Anil Mohan, Chairman of IPG Group and founder of LPL.

Tournament Director of the LPL 2022, Samantha Dodanwela, is also delighted with the presence of a legendary figure like Richards in the tournament.

"We are excited to have legend Vivian Richards with us in LPL. He is a great ambassador of the game we love and the Sri Lankan cricket is honoured to have him as its guiding light in the tournament. Having him as a brand ambassador will give a much-needed boost to the league as his sheer presence is enough to make a league popular in world cricket," said Dodanwela.

The LPL 2022 will see the participation of a number of star international cricketers. The names include Evin Lewis, Carlos Brathwaite, Janneman Malan, Dwaine Pretorius, D’Arcy Short, and Shoaib Malik, among several other players.

The first match of the tournament will be played between Jaffna Kings and Galle Gladiators in Hambantota.