West Indies head coach Simmons steps down after T20 World Cup exit

Simmons led West Indies to their second T20 World Cup title in 2016, defeating England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons has stepped down following the team's exit from the T20 World Cup in Australia, Cricket West Indies announced on Monday.

Twice champions West Indies suffered a surprise elimination by Ireland with a nine-wicket thrashing in Hobart on Friday, ending bottom of Group B with two points.

“I acknowledge that it’s not just the team that is hurting but the proud nations we represent as well," Simmons said.

"It’s disappointing and heart wrenching but we just didn’t turn up. We weren’t good enough and we now have to watch a tournament play out without our involvement. It's unfathomable and for that I deeply apologise to our fans and followers."

West Indies made their earliest exit from the global showpiece since the inaugural 2007 tournament in South Africa.

His last matches in charge will be the two-Test series against Australia from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12.