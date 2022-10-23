'We shouldn't fall': Watch Pakistan captain Babar Azam boost team's spirit after losing T20 match against India

The skipper asks the young guns to stick together and get inspired by the good performances in the match

Virat Kohli produced an incredible performance to lead India to a stunning final-ball triumph over Pakistan in a dramatic Twenty20 World Cup opener on Sunday.

A cliffhanger that will remain etched in the memory of billions of fans showed why the sporting world needs more matches between these two cricket-loving nations.

Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam was stunned after the loss but paid tribute to Kohli, the man of the match. Babar also came to Mohammad Nawaz's defence, who ended up bowling the final over and conceded 16.

Not just during the post-match conference, Babar extended his support to the left-arm spinner while addressing the team in the dressing room.

In a video clip posted by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on social media, Nawaz can be seen at the far end of the dressing room, looking visibly disheartened.

Speaking first, the team mentor for T20 World Cup, Matthew Hayden, encouraged the boys 'to move on and get over this defeat'.

When the skipper took the floor, he was all praises for the team and the effort that was put on the ground. He implored the boys to learn from their mistakes, as this was just the beginning of the tournament. He asked them not to be discouraged after the defeat.

As the burden of loss lay heavy on Nawaz's shoulder, Babar pointed out that it was not on one player, "We lost as a team". He urged the team members not to blame or point fingers at one another, "as a team, we win together, we lose together."

Addressing Nawaz directly, the captain said, "You are my match winner, I will always believe in you. You'll win matches for me." And the team members cemented his words with a round of applause, encouraging the dispirited bowler.

Listen to this inspiring dressing-room conversation and how Babar boosts the morale of his team:

What happened in the final over

When Mohammad Nawaz removed Pandya for 40 off 37 balls with the first ball of the final over, India still needed 16 runs for victory. But the Pakistan spinner then lost his nerve.

Kohli struck a six from a no-ball on the fourth ball of the over and Nawaz then bowled a wide. He then bowled Kohli, who had the benefit of a free hit courtesy of the wide.

Alert to the ball ricocheting from the stumps, the Indian batters ran three byes to reduce the target to two runs off two balls. But that left Kohli off strike.

Nawaz had Dinesh Karthik stumped with the second last ball, but then bowled another wide, leaving Ravichandran Ashwin needing only a single to secure victory for India.

How the match started

After sending their rivals in, India placed Pakistan under significant pressure when removing star batter Mohammad Rizwan and captain Babar Azam in the first four overs.

Pakistan struggled to find rhythm in overcast conditions until a surge from Iftikhar Ahmed midway through their innings helped them to a competitive tally.

Ahmed made 51 from 34 balls, at one stage striking four sixes in six balls, with three of them coming from off-spinner Axar Patel. He was well supported by Shan Masood, who finished unbeaten on 52 from 42 balls.

India faltered early in their chase courtesy of a combination of brilliant bowling, poor shots and misjudged running.

After India fell to 31-4 when Axar Patel was judged run out in a contentious decision, Kohli and Pandya set about resurrecting their nation’s hopes.

The pair, who combined for a partnership of 113, worked the ball around the spacious MCG and brought up India’s 100 with five overs remaining. This left India requiring 60 from 30 balls.

India’s captain Rohit Sharma said that after losing early wickets, the key was trying to stay in the match for as long as possible. With Kohli at the crease, he still had belief.

“From the situation we were in, it has to be one of India’s best knocks, not just his best knock,” he said.

