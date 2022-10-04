Kavisha happy with UAE's display against star-studded India in Women's Asia Cup

India beat the UAE by 104 runs in the Women's Asia Cup clash on Tuesday

The UAE players celebrate the wicket of India's Dayalan Hemalatha during the Women's T20 Asia Cup match on Tuesday. (Asian Cricket Council)

By Team KT Published: Tue 4 Oct 2022, 7:07 PM

The UAE came up with an impressive display against the star-studded Indian team in their Women's Asia Cup clash before the superior talent and experience dragged the Indians over the line on Tuesday.

After electing to bat, India were stunned when the UAE got three early wickets in the Asia Cup game in Sylhet, Bangladesh, as Smriti Mandhana's team were reduced to 20 for three in the fifth over.

But Jemimah Rodrigues (75 not out off 45 balls, 11 fours) and Deepti Sharma (64, 49 balls, 5 fours, 2 sixes) revived the Indian innings as their 128-run partnership for the fourth wicket eventually helped the team post a big total of 178 for five in 20 overs.

The UAE batters, in reply, found the Indian attack too hot to handle and they were in big trouble at five for three in the second over.

But Kavisha Kumari (30 not out off 54 balls, 3 fours) and Khushi Sharma (29 off 50 balls, 3 fours) settled for a conservative approach as they helped the UAE finish their innings with a score 74 for four in 20 overs.

They may have lost the game by a big margin of 104 runs, but Kavisha and Sharma gained invaluable experience by batting against some of the world's best bowlers in women's cricket during their 58-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

"The plan was to bat through the 20 overs. Our coach asked us to stay at the wicket and go for our shots when there is an opportunity. He asked us to have fun and enjoy the experience," said Kavisha after the match on Monday.

The 19-year-old batter said the experience gained by the team from playing against Sri Lanka and India would help team in the long run.

Chaya Mughal's team had narrowly lost the first match to Sri Lanka by 11 runs on Sunday.

"There are no words to describe this because we can soak in so much experience by playing against these teams. We barely play them. So it's a good chance for us to play against them," said Kavisha.

"In our last game against Sri Lanka, that was a very close game I would say. And today, it was against India. They are among the biggest and highest-ranked teams. So it's always a good experience. Everyone in the team had fun and enjoyed this experience."

Kavisha admitted that most of her teammates were star-struck before the start of the match against India on Monday.

But once the game kicked off, the UAE players threw everything they had at the Indian superstars.

"They were star-struck I would say. But the way they played on the field, they didn't care who was in front of them," Kavisha said.

"They didn't look at the name, and that's what mattered. Today we played well, and we gave them a good fight by taking those three wickets at the start. I think the girls controlled their nerves very well."

The UAE will look for their first win in the seven-team tournament when they take on Malaysia on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka (156/5) beat Thailand (107/5) by 49 runs in the first game on Tuesday.

Brief scores

India 178/5 in 20 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 75, Deepti Sharma 64; Mahika Gaur 1/27) UAE 74/4 in 20 overs (Kavisha Egodage 30, Khushi Sharma 29; Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2/20).

Wednesday's match

UAE Time

UAE vs Malaysia (11:30 am)