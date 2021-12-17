Watch: Virat Kohli teases bowler Ishant Sharma on flight to South Africa

"I'm not pointing any fingers at people in general. Specific people."
The Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli seems to be having fun while on his way to South Africa, where he will lead team for a three-match Test series starting December 26.
In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Kohli can be seen teasing pace bowler Ishant Sharma about the size of his suitcase as he was stuffing his flip flops, according to an India Today report.
The Indian Test team captain was baffled by how the bowler had managed to pack all his luggage into such a small suitcase.
Responding to his captain’s quip, Sharma can be seen requesting Kohli not to tease him early in the morning. "Subhe, subhe mat kar ye sab," the bowler can be seen telling Kohli.
Head coach Rahul Dravid, sitting alongside Shreyas Iyer, can also be seen in a good mood.
The clip also shows the team being welcomed with a dance routine upon landing in Johannesburg, South Africa.
