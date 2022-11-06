Watch: Pakistan wicketkeepers sing 'India’s nightingale' Lata Mangeshkar classic

The duo, known for their love for music, jammed on a 1972 song ‘Ek Pyaar Ka Naghma Hai’

by James Jose Published: Sun 6 Nov 2022, 8:31 AM

Former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed and fellow wicketkeeper Azam Khan, son of former Pakistan wicketkeeper Moin Khan, took things down a notch and just chilled.

The duo, known for their love for music, jammed on a 1972 song ‘Ek Pyaar Ka Naghma Hai’ by the legendary late Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar. And the pair’s vocals and Azam’s flawless guitar playing on the Manoj Kumar-starrer ‘Shor,’ was awesome, to say the least.

Here’s their rendition…

