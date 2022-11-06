Watch: Pakistan wicketkeepers sing 'India’s nightingale' Lata Mangeshkar classic

England now need only to beat Sri Lanka in their final Super 12 match on Saturday to take the other semifinal berth from the group
Former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed and fellow wicketkeeper Azam Khan, son of former Pakistan wicketkeeper Moin Khan, took things down a notch and just chilled.
The duo, known for their love for music, jammed on a 1972 song ‘Ek Pyaar Ka Naghma Hai’ by the legendary late Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar. And the pair’s vocals and Azam’s flawless guitar playing on the Manoj Kumar-starrer ‘Shor,’ was awesome, to say the least.
Here’s their rendition…
