Watch: Pakistan captain Babar Azam faces a hostile spell from Naseem Shah

Pakistan's bowling attack also features two other express fast bowlers, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain

Pakistan captain Babar Azam in the nets. (PCB Twitter)

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Wed 28 Sep 2022, 11:00 AM Last updated: Wed 28 Sep 2022, 11:21 AM

What happens when the world's best batsman takes on the most exciting young international fast bowler in a net session?

Pakistan captain Babar Azam faced the team's new fast bowling sensation Naseem Shah in the nets during the on-going T20 series against England.

Judging by the video on Pakistan Cricket's Official Twitter handle, it turned out to be an even contest.

Naseem ran in hard, but Babar was equal to the task, getting in position early as he beautifully executed his shots both on front foot and back foot.

But the 19-year-old Naseem did manage to break though Babar's defence once when the Pakistan captain, while going for a pull, was beaten for pace and got hit in the ribs.

In the absence of the injured spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem has led the young Pakistani attack admirably.

The bowling attack also features two other express fast bowlers, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain.

With a line of high-quality fast bowlers, Pakistan batsmen regularly get the best practice in the net sessions.

Honing their skills against bowlers that mix speed with swing is the best recipe for success on the biggest stage.

Babar has certainly made it count as the experience gained by facing world-class bowlers in the nets has played its part in making him a brilliant batsman across formats.

Mohammad Rizwan, the world's top-ranked batsman in T20Is, has benefited too by playing against his team's skilful pacers.

And this could well be the secret to the wicketkeeper-batsman's fearless strokeplay at the top-order in international cricket.