Watch: On this day, Wasim Akram (257 not out) hit 12 sixes in an epic Test innings

Akram's fireworks made it look like a T20 batting exhibition long before the shortest format of the game was invented

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram plays a shot during that innings. (ICC Twitter)

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 9:37 AM Last updated: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 9:59 AM

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram is widely regarded as the greatest left-arm fast bowler that has ever lived.

Akram was a magician with the ball. Whether it was the new ball or the old one, it didn't matter at all as he could move it both ways at searing pace from a deceptive run-up.

And then when it came to reverse swing, Akram and his old partner, Waqar Younis, took the game to a different level with their old ball skills, delivering toe-crushing yorkers at unmatched regularity.

Unlike Waqar, who was a proper tail-ender, Akram could be devastating with the bat on his day.

While his record as batsman fell well short of the heights achieved by Imran Khan, Kapil Dev and Ian Botham, the three iconic all-rounders of the game in the 1970s and 1980, Akram did produce some absolute moments of magic with the bat.

Before delivering a match-winning spell of 3-49 in the 1992 World Cup final against England, it was Akram's fantastic cameo (33 not out off 18 balls at a strike rate of 183.33) with the bat that propelled Pakistan to a match-winning score at the MCG.

But his greatest moment as a batsman came in a drawn Test match against a decent Zimbabwe team when he scored an epic 257 not out off 363 balls.

It was on this day, October 20, 1996, that Akram launched a brutal attack on the hapless Zimbabwe bowlers in Sheikhupura with 22 fours and 12 massive sixes with his free-flowing bat.

Pakistan were in deep trouble at 6-183 in reply to Zimbabwe's first innings total of 375 when Akram walked into bat.

Then they suffered another blow when Saleem Malik (52) became the seventh wicket to fall at the team score of 237.

But Akram found great support from Saqlain Mushtaq (79 off 359 balls) as the two players shared 213 runs for the eighth wicket.

Pakistan eventually finished their first innings at 553 on the back of Akram's double hundred and his outstanding partnership with Saqlain.

With a big first innings lead, Pakistan then pushed hard for a victory but Zimbabwe managed to avoid defeat by finishing their second innings at 241 for seven.

That Test match may have ended in a draw, but for the legions of cricket fans, that magical knock from the left-handed all-rounder will always remain fresh in the memory.

Akram did hit two more centuries in Test cricket, but the 257 not out was his greatest knock in the five-ball format as it came when his team was facing defeat against a modest opposition on home soil.

And his fireworks made it look like a T20 batting exhibition long before the shortest format of the game was invented.