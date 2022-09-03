Watch: Men in Blue practise in the nets ahead of high-stakes India-Pakistan match

Millions of eyeballs are glued to screens when the rivals face each other on ground

Photo: AFP

By Web Desk Published: Sat 3 Sep 2022, 9:27 AM Last updated: Sat 3 Sep 2022, 9:33 AM

Team India was seen practising in the nets yesterday, ahead of their Super Four match with Pakistan.

The men in blue seem to leave no stone unturned in their preparation for the upcoming big game.

Virat Kohli was spotted wearing a high-altitude mask during the session. The former skipper was also seen out of breath after the intense workout.

On September 2, ANI witnessed the squad sweating it out in the nets and put together a video.

India and Pakistan have had a historic rivalry in the game of cricket, with millions of eyeballs glued to screens every time they face each other.

Here are some statistics on the matches both teams have played in the tournament:

India Matches Pakistan 29 Total 13 23 Won 10 5 Lost 3 0 Tie 0 1 No Result 0

ALSO READ: