Warne made us believe: Rajasthan Royals pay emotional tribute to their first captain

Marsh, who played 96 Tests in the 1970s and 1980s, died in Adelaide eight days after suffering a heart attack
Cricket1 day ago
Shane Warne was often called “the best captain Australia never had”, and the Indian Premier League side he led to a title triumph in 2008 paid tribute to the late Australian bowler Saturday.
The victory for the Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural edition of the world’s most valuable cricket tournament not only lit up the Twenty20 contest but also turned several rookie Indian cricketers including Ravindra Jadeja and Yusuf Pathan into popular names.
The Royals have not won again in the 13 subsequent seasons and paid an emotional tribute to the spin legend, who passed away on Friday aged 52 due to a suspected heart attack.
“Shane Warne. The name stands for magic. Our first Royal, a man who made us believe that impossible is just a myth,” the team said in a statement.
“A leader who walked the walk, talked the talk, and turned underdogs into champions. A mentor who turned everything he touched into gold.”
The Royals added: “Warnie, you’re forever going to be our captain, leader, Royal. Rest in peace, legend.”
Warne, who revived the art of leg spin and took 708 Test wickets in his glittering but controversial career, captained Australian state side Victoria and the English county Hampshire.
He also led Australia’s one-day side temporarily but reportedly lost out in the race to lead the national Test team to Ricky Ponting due to his off-field dramas.
But his teammates at the Royals hailed Warne as a leader par excellence.
Jadeja was nicknamed “Rockstar” by Warne, whom he found himself playing with straight after his stint in under-19 cricket.
“When I met him for the first time in 2008 then he was a big name and it was surreal to play with a legend,” Jadeja said after his 175 not out in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali.
“To share the dressing room with Warne was a huge thing for youngsters like us.
“It’s sad that life is uncertain and anything could happen. But may he rest in peace.”
Yusuf, who went on to win a 50-over World Cup with India after his IPL heroics, tweeted: “He was one of the skippers I always rated very highly. Very tough to consume this news. Condolences to his family and dear ones.”
Australia’s Shane Watson, who was part of Royals’ title win, said, “Warnie, the impact you had on this great game and everyone around it is immeasurable. Thank you for being so bloody good to me. I am going to miss you so much. Rest In Peace SK.”
Warne’s life has been the subject of a recent documentary — titled “Shane” — on a digital platform where he said: “I wouldn’t have liked to play against me. I was nasty.”
Marsh, who played 96 Tests in the 1970s and 1980s, died in Adelaide eight days after suffering a heart attack
Cricket1 day ago
Raza is not happy with a mere slot in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. He wants his team to make a statement on the world stage
Cricket1 day ago
Australia haven't toured Pakistan since 1998 as security issues kept international teams from visiting
Cricket1 day ago
Sachin Tendulkar, who played 200 Tests for India, said in a video message to Kohli that it had been 'fantastic' to watch him over the years
Cricket2 days ago
As many as 24 teams competed in the popular tape ball tournament
Cricket2 days ago
Ahmed has had no direct contact with the Australian squad, who have all tested negative.
Cricket2 days ago
I have always said that I want to compete against the best players in the world, and Babar is definitely one of those guys, Lyon said
Cricket3 days ago
Kobus Olivier is the man who planted the seeds of cricket in Ukraine after a generous Dubai resident extended a helping hand
Cricket3 days ago