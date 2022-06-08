India: VVS Laxman, Wasim Jaffer congratulate cricket star Mithali Raj for ‘phenomenal career’

She ends her career as the leading run-scorer in women’s one-day internationals

AFP file

By ANI Published: Wed 8 Jun 2022, 3:48 PM Last updated: Wed 8 Jun 2022, 3:49 PM

Former India batter and current National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman on Wednesday congratulated Mithali Raj after the opening batter announced her retirement following a glorious international career of 23 years.

Mithali is retiring as the leading run-scorer in the women’s one-day internationals (ODIs). She represented India in 232 matches, scoring 7,805 runs at an average of 50.68. In Tests, she has smashed 699 runs in 12 matches with a brilliant average of 43.68, and also has 2,364 runs in 89 T20Is.

Taking to his Twitter, Laxman wrote, “To play for India is a dream a very few fulfill and to be able represent the nation for 23 years is just amazing. You have been a pillar to Women’s Cricket in India and have shaped the lives of many young girls. Many congratulations on a phenomenal career @M_Raj03.”

Meanwhile, former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer wrote, “Towards the end of her career, Mithali had been in form longer than some of her teammates had been alive. That’s how long she served Indian cricket. Congratulations and thank you @M_Raj03. Good luck for your second innings.”

Mithali, who made her debut in 2002, is regarded as the greatest Indian women’s batter. She captained the side to two 50-over World Cups.

ALSO READ:

At 16, Mithali scored an unbeaten 114 on her ODI debut and soon established herself as a vital clog in India’s batting order. In October 2019, Raj, at 36, became the first woman to complete two decades in ODI cricket.

She is currently in the seventh position in the latest ICC Women’s ODI batting rankings, released on Tuesday.