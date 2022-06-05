Vriitya Aravind hits century as UAE beat USA by eight wickets

The top three teams in this event will advance to the final qualifying tournament for the 2023 ICC World Cup

Vriitya Aravind celebrates his century. (Twitter)

By Team KT Published: Sun 5 Jun 2022, 6:58 PM

Rising star Vriitya Aravind scored a magnificent century as the UAE beat USA by eight wickets in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 in Pearland, Texas, USA, on Saturday.

Chasing 199, the UAE rode on the brilliance of Aravind, the 19-year-old wicketkeeper batsman (102 not out, 108 balls, 13 fours), to script an emphatic eight-wicket win over the home team.

Aravind shared a 125-run partnership for the second wicket with opener Chirag Suri (64, 73 balls, 10 fours) after Suri’s opening partner Muhammad Waseem (6) fell cheaply.

Chundangapoyil Rizwan (26 not out) then played sensibly in his unbroken 59-run third wicket partnership with man-of-the-match Aravind as the UAE reached home in just 40.1 overs.

Earlier, the home team were restricted to 198 all out in 46.3 overs, thanks to Zawar Farid’s four for 30. Aaron Jones top scored for the US with 87 while Monank Patel made 43.

This was the UAE’s second straight win after their five-wicket victory over Scotland on Friday.

Earlier, the UAE had lost their first two matches to Scotland and USA by identical four-wicket margins of the USA leg of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2.

The UAE are currently in the third position on the points table of the seven-team competition with 26 points from 22 matches behind Oman (40 points from 32 matches) and Scotland (28 points from 20 matches).

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 is a two-and-half-year competition involving seven teams that are two steps away from the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

The top three teams in the standings will advance to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2022, the final qualifying tournament for the 2023 World Cup.

Brief scores: UAE beat USA by eight wickets.

USA 198 all out in 46.3 overs (Aaron Jones 87, Monank Patel 43; Zawar Farid 4/30, Ahmed Raza 2/35, Akif Raja 1/26, Kashif Daud 1/17, Basil Hameed 1/36, Karthik Meiyappan 1/47).

UAE 200/2 in 40.1 overs (Vriitya Aravind 102 not out, Chirag Suri 64; Steven Taylor 1/20, Ali Khan 1/24).