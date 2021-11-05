Virat Kohli turns 33, cricket fraternity sends heartfelt birthday wishes

The Delhi-born batter is the most successful Indian skipper in test cricket when it comes to number of wins

By ANI Published: Fri 5 Nov 2021, 10:44 AM Last updated: Fri 5 Nov 2021, 10:46 AM

The cricket fraternity showered Virat Kohli with heartfelt birthday wishes as India's team captain turned 33 today.

From legendary Indian cricketers, such as VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag, to Kohli's teammates, everyone took to their Twitter handles to share birthday wishes.

Since making his debut in 2008, Kohli has played 254 ODIs, 96 Tests, and 92 T20Is for the national side. He has several records in all the formats and is the only batter to have a 50-plus average in all three formats of the game at the same time.

“A very happy birthday to @imVkohli.Wishing you love, success and great health in the times to come. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli,” VVS Laxman wrote.

“Tough times don’t last long, tough people do. A once in a generation player , wishing @imVkohli a very happy birthday and a great year ahead. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli,” Virender Sehwag tweeted.

“Happy Birthday @imVkohli. Wishing you good health and happiness for the coming year!” India’s test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane tweeted.

“Not everyone is as lucky as me to be blessed with a elder brother like you. Thank you so much for coming into my life and standing by my side through thick and thin. I hope you get all that you truly deserve. Happy Birthday king @imVkohli,” Mohammed Siraj wrote while posting a compilation video.

With 70 international centuries, Kohli is third on the list only behind Sachin Tendulkar (100) and Ricky Ponting (71). The Indian captain has 23159, which is the seventh most in the list of all-time highest run-scorers in international cricket.

The 33-year-old is also the leading run-scorer in men’s T20 internationals with his 3225 runs in 92 matches.

The Delhi-born batter is the most successful Indian skipper in test cricket when it comes to number of wins. Under his 65-match stint as captain, India have won 38 matches with remarkable Test series victories in foreign soils as well.