Virat Kohli out with back spasm as India bat in second Test

Indian Test captain Virat Kohli

Stand-in captain KL Rahul, who won the toss and decided to bat, said Kohli had suffered an upper back spasm

By Reuters Published: Mon 3 Jan 2022, 12:11 PM Last updated: Mon 3 Jan 2022, 12:29 PM

India captain Virat Kohli was a late withdrawal for the second Test against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on Monday.

Stand-in captain KL Rahul, who won the toss and decided to bat, said Kohli had suffered an upper back spasm.

"Team India captain Mr Virat Kohli had a spasm on his upper back this morning. He won’t feature in the second Test against South Africa at The Wanderers," the BCCI said in a statement.

"The BCCI medical team will be monitoring him during the course of this Test match. KL Rahul will captain the side in his absence."

Jasprit Bumrah will be the vice-captain for the second Test.

Batsman Shreyas Iyer was also ruled out of the second Test owing to a stomach bug.

Rahul said India wanted to build on their 113-run win in the first Test in Centurion last week.

“It was a good Test match overall,” he said. “We want to continue that and probably get better in certain areas.”

Hanuma Vihari, who was the leading run-scorer for India A in a recent four-day series against South Africa A, replaced Kohli in the only change in the Indian team.

South Africa made two changes, with Kyle Verreynne replacing the recently retired Quinton de Kock as wicketkeeper, while fast bowler Duanne Olivier came in for all-rounder Wiaan Mulder.

South Africa captain Dean Elgar said of Kohli’s absence, “it doesn’t really bother me.”

Elgar said his team were determined to play their way back into the three-match series.

“We don’t have a lot of time to lick our wounds. We have to crack on and put up a good performance.”

Teams:

South Africa: Dean Elgar (captain), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (wkt), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi

India: KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Ajinkya Rahane, Risabh Pant (wkt), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Allahuddien Paleker (both RSA)

TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)