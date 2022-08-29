Virat Kohli gifts signed jersey to Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf after Asia Cup match

In a video shared on social media by BCCI, Kohli is seen gifting an India jersey to the Pakistan pacer

Virat Kohli signs an Indian jersey for Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf. (Twitter)

By ANI Published: Mon 29 Aug 2022, 9:41 PM

Former India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday gifted a signed India jersey to Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf after the Men in Blue registered a thrilling five-wicket win over the Men in Green.

The crucial partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya helped India defeat Pakistan in the second match of the Asia Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

In a video shared on social media by BCCI, Kohli is seen gifting an India jersey to the Pakistan pacer.

"The match may be over but moments like these shine bright. A heartwarming gesture by @imVkohli as he hands over a signed jersey to Pakistan's Haris Rauf post the #INDvPAK game," the BCCI wrote in the caption.

Sana Mir praises Fakhar Zaman

Meanwhile, former Pakistan women's team captain Sana Mir lauded compatriot and top order batsman Fakhar Zaman for walking back to the pavilion after nicking the ball to wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik during the high-octane clash on Sunday.

"Hats off to @FakharZamanLive for walking off after a nick in a loud stadium when no one heard it. How many would do that specially in such a high-profile game? #PakVsInd #AsiaCup2022," tweeted Sana.

In the fifth ball of the fifth over of Pakistan's innings bowled by pacer Avesh Khan, Zaman was beaten by the extra bounce.

Zaman got a thin edge and it went straight into the hands of Karthik.

However, the nick was extremely faint and was inaudible amid a noisy crowd. The Indian players did not show any enthusiasm and nobody even appealed to the umpire.

Zaman started to walk off, knowing that he was caught behind and this prompted the umpire to raise the finger, to the surprise of the viewers and Indian players.

The southpaw was back in the pavilion for 10 off six balls.