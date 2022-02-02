Under 19 World Cup: This victory means a lot to young cricketers in UAE

Members of the UAE team pose for a selfie after their historic win in the Plate division of the ICC Under 19 World Cup in the West Indies on Monday. (UAE Cricket Official Twitter)

UAE scripted a thumping eight-wicket win over Ireland in the ICC Under 19 World Cup Plate final, three days after beating West Indies

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Wed 2 Feb 2022, 12:27 AM

Having decimated two Test-playing teams to earn the Plate honours in the ICC Under 19 World Cup, the UAE have proved their credentials on the highest stage.

The Alishan Sharafu-led UAE scripted a thumping eight-wicket win over Ireland in the Plate final on Monday, three days after pulling off a stunning 82-run win over hosts West Indies in the semifinal.

UAE had started their campaign in the tournament on January 15 with a 49-run win over Canada before losing their next Group A matches to England and Bangladesh in the 16-team tournament.

While England and Bangladesh advanced to the Super League stages of the tournament from Group A, UAE produced solid performances in the Plate division with three back-to-back victories over Uganda, West Indies and Ireland earning them a global silverware.

Gopal Jasapara, head coach of the G Force Cricket Academy, said the performance of the UAE under 19 boys will now encourage more youngsters in the country.

“This victory means a lot to the upcoming cricketers. We have seen a couple of G Force Cricket Academy boys in the UAE. But it’s not about our academy. It’s about the UAE team. It’s really good to see the budding cricketers play well, and we can look forward to seeing more good young cricketers in the future,” Jasapara told Khaleej Times on Tuesday.

“It’s a very proud moment that the UAE have won the plate final, it will bring new horizons for them and also the future for the budding cricketers in the UAE is going to improve. It’s really pleasing because this has come after the recent victory of the women’s team in the T20 World Cup Asia qualifiers.”

Shyam Bhatia, a promoter of young cricket talent in the country, was proud of the UAE boys’ performance in the West Indies.

“It’s a wonderful achievement. They beat two Test-playing teams, first West Indies in the semifinals and Ireland in the final. I am really happy and proud,” said Bhatia, the organiser of the annual Shyam Bhatia Awards for the best young players in the UAE.

“I hope the UAE boys get more chances to play 50 overs local tournaments in the future. They get to play a lot of T20 and T10 matches, which is good. But more 50 overs local matches will be better for their development as cricketers.”

Meanwhile, former UAE captain Mohammad Tauqir says UAE have showcased its impressive talent pool with the Plate division victory.

“Winning the Plate final is a good result. It’s encouraging news for the game in the UAE,” he said. “The result proves that we have good young talent. And now what these young kids need is more exposure in 50 overs format.”