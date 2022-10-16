UAE's Aayan Khan makes history, becomes the youngest player in T20 World Cup

"The boys are very confident; we got the same combination that we had in the Asia Cup," says captain Shanaka
The UAE may have lost their opening T20 World Cup match against the West Indies on Sunday, but the team's rising star Aayan Khan made history.
The 16-year-old bowling all-rounder became the youngest player to play in the T20 World Cup.
Aayan marked his T20 World Cup debut with an impressive performance with the ball as he returned with figures of 3-0-15-1 in the team's narrow three-wicket defeat to the Dutch on Sunday.
At 16 years. 335 days, the Goa-born Aayan broke the record of Pakistan pace bowler Mohammed Amir who made his T20 World Cup debut at the age of 17.
Aayan, a talented left-arm spinner, made his international debut against Bangladesh last month in Dubai.
Several sports bars around the emirate are offering UAE cricket enthusiasts special deals
While fans treat every Indo-Pak contest as a battle for one-upmanship, the camaraderie between the sides is often evident
Bumrah's replacement Shami will join fellow fast bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh in the country's roster
It’s been a long wait of 15 years for the passionate 1.5 billion Indian fans after the triumph in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007
Last year, Rafiq opened up about an 'institutionally racist culture' at Yorkshire
Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have been named as backups and will travel to Australia shortly
Chasing 164 against the runners-up of last year's World Cup, Pakistan's middle order came good to secure victory with three balls to spare