UAE wins toss, to bat against Namibia at T20 World Cup

On Thursday, United Arab Emirates skipper Chundangapoyil Rizwan won the toss and opted to bat against Namibia, with a place in the Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 on the line.
After Sri Lanka beat the Netherlands to book their spot in the next stage of the tournament, Namibia will join them, should they win.
That would see them knock out the Dutch, who have won two, and lost one match in Group A, but have an inferior net run rate.
If the United Arab Emirates springs a surprise and beats Namibia, the Netherlands will advance.
The UAE made three changes with Ahmed Raza, Alishan Sharafu and Fahad Nawaz in for Aryan Lakra, Chirag Suri and Kashif Daud.
Namibia made one change with fast bowler Ruben Trumpelmann in for batsman Divan La Cock.
Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (capt), Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo
Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind, Chundangapoyil Rizwan (capt), Ahmed Raza, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Fahad Nawaz, Aayan Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan
Richard Illingworth (ENG), Richard Kettleborough (ENG), and (TV Umpire) Joel Wilson (WIS)
Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)
