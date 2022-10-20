UAE wins toss, to bat against Namibia at T20 World Cup

If the United Arab Emirates springs a surprise and beats the South African team, the Netherlands will advance

Photo: @ICC/Twitter

By AFP Published: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 12:53 PM

On Thursday, United Arab Emirates skipper Chundangapoyil Rizwan won the toss and opted to bat against Namibia, with a place in the Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 on the line.

After Sri Lanka beat the Netherlands to book their spot in the next stage of the tournament, Namibia will join them, should they win.

That would see them knock out the Dutch, who have won two, and lost one match in Group A, but have an inferior net run rate.

It's a stunning day @kardinia_park 🇦🇺 so let's bring on some stunners with bat & ball #UAECricket #T20WorldCup https://t.co/GKNp6b9UZf — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) October 20, 2022

The UAE made three changes with Ahmed Raza, Alishan Sharafu and Fahad Nawaz in for Aryan Lakra, Chirag Suri and Kashif Daud.

Namibia made one change with fast bowler Ruben Trumpelmann in for batsman Divan La Cock.

Namibia's team

Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (capt), Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

The United Arab Emirates team

Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind, Chundangapoyil Rizwan (capt), Ahmed Raza, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Fahad Nawaz, Aayan Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan

Umpires

Richard Illingworth (ENG), Richard Kettleborough (ENG), and (TV Umpire) Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match Referee

Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

