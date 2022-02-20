UAE move a step closer to semifinals in T20 World Cup qualifiers

UAE's Chirag Suri made 81 against Germany.

By Team KT Published: Sun 20 Feb 2022, 12:55 AM

The UAE moved a step closer to the semifinals with a 24-run win over Germany in a Group B game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A in Oman on Saturday.

In another Group B game, Ireland beat Bahrain by 21 runs.

The UAE’s second win on the trot gave them four points. They now play against Bahrain in their concluding game on Monday.

Ireland, who had stumbled against the UAE on Friday, picked up an important victory to stay on course for a place in the semifinal. They take on Germany in their concluding Group B game on Monday.

Eight teams have been divided into two groups of four each with the top four teams advancing to the 2022 T20 World Cup (October 16–November 13) in Australia.

At Oman Academy 1 ground, Germany exhibited their fighting spirit against UAE. Chasing 192 to win, Germany finished at 167-9. Opener Justin Broad led the chase with a 62 off 42.

There were significant contributions coming from the other players like Vijay Shankar (17) and Dylan Blignaut (13) keeping them in the hunt. Faisal Mubashir’s 12-ball 23 did raise the team’s hopes but the UAE bowlers came back to pick wickets at regular intervals to restrict them.

Kashif Daud was the most successful bowler with four for 32 while Rohan Mustafa and Junaid Siddiqui took two wickets apiece.

Earlier, Chirag Suri’s 81 and Muhammad Waseem’s 50 laid the foundation for UAE. Opting to bat first, openers — Suri and Waseem — milked runs at ease. Waseem was severe on any loose deliveries and struck a 30-ball 50 that included four boundaries and equal number of sixes.

Suri was not far behind showcasing his repertoire of strokes. A 20-run over off Germany’s Dieter Klien set the tone in the Power play as UAE reached 57 without loss. Muslim Yar got the much-needed breakthrough in the ninth over when he claimed Waseem’s wicket, after his previous deliveries were hammered for a four and a six. Germany reaped fruit of their excellent fielding as Basil Hameed was run out and UAE were 85/2.

Vriitya Aravind, UAE’s batting hero in their win over Ireland, joined Suri as the youngster’s good form continued. The partnership blossomed as they put on 95 before the stand was broken in the last over as Aravind was run out. His 29-ball 40 was another key knock for UAE, who had reached 191 for five.

Germany’s Fayaz Khan claimed two wickets in the final over as Suri departed for a 54-ball 81 that was studded with nine boundaries and two hits over the ropes.

“The match went much closer than we expected. Having put up a good total on board, we possibly were a bit complacent. Germany fought hard but glad that we have got the second win under our belt,” UAE captain Ahmed Raza said.

Meanwhile, Germany captain Venkat Ganesan expressed his happiness with the way his team fought against the UAE.

“I am proud of my team. Taking the match so close is an achievement for us,” he said.

“UAE are the best side in the tournament. At one stage, we thought that the target could be achieved. For us, it is a learning experience, and we continue to benefit each day with our maiden participation in the global qualifiers.” (With inputs from ICC)