UAE keep ICC Under 19 Women's T20 World Cup hopes alive

UAE beat Malaysia by nine wickets on Monday, their third straight win in the qualifying tournament

UAE players celebrate a wicket during the match on Monday. (Twitter)

By Team KT Published: Mon 6 Jun 2022, 4:13 PM

The UAE kept their ICC Under 19 T20 Women’s World Cup hopes alive with their third straight win in the Asian qualifiers on Monday.

Having outclassed Bhutan and Nepal in their first two games, the UAE thrashed hosts Malaysia by nine wickets on Monday, thanks to a brilliant effort from their bowlers.

After electing to field, the UAE restricted Malaysia to a paltry 33 all out.

Medium-pacer Mahika Gaur (4-2-4-4) produced a stunning spell with the new ball as her left-arm swing and seam destroyed the Malaysian top-order.

Samaira Dharnidharka (3-1-4-2), Vaishnave Mahesh (3-1-2-1) and Siya Gokhale (3-0-10-1) picked up the other wickets as the Malaysian innings lasted only nine overs.

The UAE then reached the target in just four overs as Lavanya Keny (13 not out) and Dharnidharka (11 not out) took the team home after skipper Theertha Satish fell for five.

In the two other matches on Monday, Nepal (67-6 in 14.1 overs) beat Bhutan (66-9 in 20 overs) by four wickets and Thailand (128-6 in 20 overs) defeated Qatar (59-8 in 20 overs) by 69 runs.

Only the top team from this qualifying tournament will qualify for the ICC Under 19 T20 Women’s World Cup which will be held in South Africa next year.

The UAE (NRR 8.352) are currently leading the second-placed Thailand (NRR 4.733) in the points table on the back of their superior net run rate as the two teams have earned six points each from their first three games.

The UAE will be hoping for another fine performance in their next game against Qatar on Tuesday before taking on Thailand, their biggest rival for a place in next year’s World Cup, on Thursday.