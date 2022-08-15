UAE: First batch of India-Pakistan cricket match tickets sold out

Next batch of tickets for Asia Cup game to be released soon

File Photo

by Sahim Salim Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 8:40 PM Last updated: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 8:51 PM

It was an hours-long and agonising wait for cricket fans in the UAE to get tickets to Asia Cup matches. Many residents were left disappointed as the first batch of tickets for the highly-anticipated India-Pakistan game on August 28 in Dubai was sold out in under two-and-a-half hours after they went on sale.

Organisers will release the next batch of tickets soon, Platinum List said.

"(Tickets for) all other matches remain on sale," the ticketing platform said. "Very few" tickets with rates starting from Dh2,500 were available at the time of filing this report.

Some residents had queued up from as early as 4.30am on Monday, only to be told in the afternoon that ticket sales would begin at 6pm.

Due to an “extremely high demand”, Platinum List set up a first come, first served purchase policy and created separate links for matches in Dubai and Sharjah. This meant fans had to get in an online queue, depending on when they logged in.

A resident, Zafar Mahmoud, said he remained in queue for nearly three hours, only to find out that the first batch of tickets to the India-Pakistan match was sold out.

After queuing up on the website at 6pm, he saw over 7,500 people ahead of him, with an estimated waiting period of over an hour.

"The one-hour waiting period remained the same for the next three hours," he said.

Fans were told to keep the page open as they waited for their turn.

ALSO READ:

Another fan, Reza Rauf, said his page crashed twice during the waiting process.

He did not get a ticket for the match he wanted after waiting for over two hours.

One user tweeted that he managed to purchase the tickets, but did not receive them in his email. Yet another said he booked four tickets, only for the page to later show a “technical error”. One Bangladesh fan managed to find a ticket for a match between his team and Afghanistan.

Some fans tried to resell their tickets. One user posted on the Twitter page of Platinum List that he had four tickets that he was willing to sell “for a little more than the original price”. The ticketing platform immediately replied to him, saying “reselling tickets is strictly prohibited” and that they would be “invalid upon entry”. It later posted that tickets from resellers are automatically cancelled.

The Asia Cup, which was originally to be held in Sri Lanka, will be played from August 27 to September 11.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) had announced that the tickets would go on sale on Monday. The council did not specify a time, resulting in scores of residents queuing up on the website from early morning.