UAE dominate Oman to clinch one-day international series

Basil Hameed celebrates after taking a wicket. (Supplied photo)

Basil Hameed took five wickets for the UAE

The UAE beat Oman by four wickets to clinch the three-match ODI series at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground on Sunday.

Although the margin of victory was the same as in the first game, this one was a far more dominant performance from the visitors. For the second time in a row, they won the toss and asked Oman to bat.

Jatinder Singh was dismissed for 17. Khawar Ali and Kashyap Prajapati showed glimpses of steel and flair, but Oman found themselves placed precariously at 60/3 after 20 overs.

Luckily for the hosts, Shoaib Khan and Ayaan Khan applied themselves in the middle much better than their predecessors and navigated the middle overs smartly. The duo stitched together a priceless 98-run partnership that reinvigorated Oman’s hopes of posting a big total.

Shoaib’s feet movement against spin was particularly notable, as the pair rotated strike effectively in between boundaries to keep the pressure on the UAE fielders.

Their dismissals in successive overs was a blow Oman could not recover from. With Basil Hameed (5/17) in the form of his life with the ball, the ‘Red Brigade’ lost their final five wickets for 35 runs and were bundled out for 195.

The UAE run chase was a far more routine affair this time. Muhammad Waseem was sent packing early, but Chirag Suri (43) and Chundangapoyil Rizwan managed to consolidate the chase with a 72-run stand. Vrittya Aravind made a 45 ball 34, Muhammad Usman a 13 ball 18.

Rizwan made one end of the wicket his own. He finished the game on an unbeaten 76 and watched proudly as Kashif Daud clinched the series for the visitors with a single in the 46th over.

This win also means that the UAE now find themselves occupying fourth place in Group B of the ICC CWC League two. With 11 points from nine games, they are within touching distance of the United States, who have 14 points having played 7 games more.

Oman still lead the pack with 29 points from 22 games, but with second-placed Scotland on 16 points from 12 games, their lead certainly isn’t an unassailable one.

All eyes now turn to the Oman Cricket Academy Ground on Tuesday, where the hosts will be looking for a win to avoid the ignominy of a 3-0 series clean sweep at home.

BRIEF SCORES:

Oman 195 all out in 47.2 overs (Shoaib Khan 68; Ayaan Khan 33; Basil Hameed 5/17, Ahmed Raza 2/37) lost to UAE 196/6 in 45.3 overs (Chundangapoyil Rizwan 76, Chirag Suri 43, Vriitya Aravind 34; Bilal Khan 3/47) by four wickets.