UAE bowlers impress against Sri Lanka despite 11-run loss

The UAE players celebrate a wicket during the Asia Cup match against Sri Lanka. (Asian Cricket Council)

By Team KT Published: Sun 2 Oct 2022, 6:58 PM

The result may not have gone in their favour, but the UAE came up with an impressive display against a vastly experienced Sri Lankan team in a rain-shortened match at the Women's Asia Cup cricket tournament on Sunday.

Chaya Mugha's team lost the game by 11 runs via Duckworth and Lewis method in Sylhet, Bangladesh.

After their bowlers bowled brilliantly to restrict Sri Lanka to a modest score of 109 for nine in 20 overs. the UAE were 20 for one in four overs when rain stopped play.

The weather improved and play resumed after an hour with the UAE needing to chase a revised target of 66 in 11 overs under the Duckworth and Lewis method.

But the experienced bowling attack of Sri Lanka exploited the conditions beautifully to restrict the UAE to 54 for seven in 11 overs.

Opener Theertha Satish (19) fought hard, but the wicketkeeper-batter failed to get any support from the other end.

The UAE would be pleased, though, with their bowling effort, having restricted the Sri Lankans to a modest score.

Mahika Gaur (4-0-21-3), the 16-year-old medium pacer and Vaishnave Mahesh (4-0-15-3), the 15-year-old leg-spinner, led the charge as Sri Lanka kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Samaira Dharnidharka (3-0-18-2), the 15-year-old pacer, also came up with a fine display with the ball after Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.

Opener Harshitha Samarawickrama (37) top-scored for Sri Lanka.

Mahesh, the young leggie, was pleased with her three-wicket haul, but admitted that she would have been happier if the team had won.

"Yes, it was a sweet moment for me, but at the end of the day, cricket is not an individual game. It's a team game, so the loss is a bit bitter," Mahesh said after the match.

"We had plans for this game, some of them we executed well, some we couldn't execute so well. We will work on our not-so-good parts and come back stronger in the next match."

The UAE's next game will be against the star-studded Indian team on Tuesday.

In the first match on Sunday, Pakistan beat Malaysia by nine wickets.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka beat UAE by 11 runs (D/L method)

Sri Lanka 109/9 in 20 overs (Harshitha Samarawickrama 37, Nilakshi de Silva 19; Vaishnave Mahesh 3/15, Mahika Gaur 3/21, Samaira Dharnidharka 2/28)

UAE 54/7 in 11 overs (target 66) (Theertha Satish 19; Inoka Ranaweera 2/7, Kavisha Dilhari 2/7)