Too old and slow: Wife Candice trolls David Warner's critics

“He’s absolutely gutted to be ruled out like this at this time,” Coach Gary Stead said.
Australia clinched their maiden T20 World Cup title on Sunday after an eight-wicket win over trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in the final in Dubai.
Speaking after the victory, Australian skipper Aaron Finch hailed Player of the Tournament Warner for his important knocks throughout the tournament.
Finch said that criticism of Warner before the tournament, owing to the latter's poor form, was "almost like poking the bear".
"Can't believe people wrote him off a couple of weeks ago, it was almost like poking the bear," Finch said in the post-match presentation ceremony.
Left-hander David Warner was being written off after poor performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) which even led to his ousting from the playing XI of SunRisers Hyderabad. However, fast forward one month, Warner turned back the clock which saw him rising to the occasion and winning the Player of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Sunday.
This performance gave Warner’s wife Candice a perfect chance to take the mickey out of the critics who were questioning the left-hander’s form for the past two months.
“Out of form, too old and slow! Congratulations @davidwarner31,” tweeted Candice.
In the tournament, Warner amassed 289 runs from seven matches and in the final against New Zealand, he went on to score 53 helping his side cruise to an eight-wicket win at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Finch had also revealed that he had called coach Justin Langer a few months ago to tell him not to worry about opening batter Warner’s form ahead of the T20 World Cup, reports ANI.
“You didn’t expect that (Warner winning the Man of the Tournament)? I certainly did. Without a word of a lie, I promise you, I called Justin Langer a few months ago and said, “Don’t worry about Davey, he’ll be Man of the Tournament,” Finch said in the post-match press conference as per ICC.
“I thought Adam Zampa should have been Man of the Tournament personally, but he’s a great player. He’s one of the all-time great batters. And he’s a fighter. He’s someone who when his back is against the wall, that’s when you get the very, very best of David Warner. It was a special finish to the tournament for him, the last couple of knocks,” he added.
