Tigers roar back in Abu Dhabi T10 with five-wicket win

Bangla Tigers' Will Jacks and Benny Howell shared a match-winning partnership. (Abu Dhabi T10)

Will Jacks played a blistering innings of 57 not out from 22 balls to help the Tigers chase down the target in 9.1 overs

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Mon 22 Nov 2021, 12:24 AM

The Bangla Tigers registered their first victory in the Abu Dhabi T10 after defeating Northern Warriors by five wickets on Sunday.

After Captain Rovman Powell’s innings of 63 runs helped the Warriors post a total of 126/4, Will Jacks played a blistering innings of 57 not out from 22 balls to help the Tigers chase down their target in 9.1 overs.

The Bangla Tigers, who lost to the Delhi Bulls on Saturday, were in dire straits when they lost five wickets for just 58 runs on the board. But Jacks showed tremendous form when he smashed Samit Patel for two fours and a six in the second over, however, he kept losing partners at the other end until Benny Howell walked to the crease.

Howell made his intentions clear when he smacked Chris Jordan for two boundaries and a six in the seventh over. Jacks took the game completely away from the Warriors when he struck three boundaries and a six off Abhimanyu Mithun’s bowling in the eighth over. Jacks and Howell (35* from 11 balls) shared an unbeaten partnership of 72 runs in 29 balls to take the Tigers home with 5 balls to spare.

Morgan and Bravo heroics

Captain Dwayne Bravo and Eoin Morgan’s cool and calm innings ensured that the Delhi Bulls walked off with a five-wicket victory in their match against The Chennai Braves on Sunday.

After being put into bat by the Delhi Bulls, The Chennai Braves made 124/2 in their 10 overs. After the Delhi Bulls lost their top four batsmen cheaply, the experienced duo of Bravo (43 runs from 17 balls) and Morgan (26* runs from 12 balls) shared a partnership of 56 runs in 22 balls, which helped the Delhi Bulls chase down their target in 9.4 overs.