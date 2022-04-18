This day, that year: When Miandad's last-ball six helped Pakistan beat India in Sharjah

36 years ago, Javed Miandad played one of the greatest one-day knocks in history

Javed Miandad's famous last-ball six against India at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on April 18, 1986. (PTV Sports Twitter)

By James Jose Published: Mon 18 Apr 2022, 3:34 PM

The historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium has been the stage for many classics and thrillers over the years. But there's one that stands out, even today, one that sent millions of Pakistan fans into delirium and shattered a million hearts.

So much so that, the adage: "Pakistan can never lose on a Friday," stuck for most of the 80s and the 90s and a good part of the noughties.

There have been gripping Ashes battles between old foes England and Australia but the 1986 Australasia Cup holds a special place and is a part of cricketing folklore.

April 18 was not just any other day. It was a day when the subcontinent screeched to a halt. And no prizes for guessing why. It was an India-Pakistan encounter, not least a final. The stakes were high.

India, captained by Kapil Dev and Pakistan, led by the warrior Imran Khan, went toe to toe as this riveting contest ebbed and flowed.

And it all came down to the final over with Pakistan 11 runs away from winning the Cup, and India holding six deliveries to make a match of it.

But then, Javed Miandad's heroics and his last-ball six aced it for Pakistan.

With the equation being four needed of the last ball with a wicket in hand, Indian bowler Chetan Sharma intended a yorker but it was to be a full toss. And MIandad eyes lit up as he smoked it for a six, to spark celebrations.

As a jubilant Miandad, who remained unbeaten on 116 off just 114 balls (3 fours, 3 sixes), and last man Tauseef Ahmed hurtled to the dressing room, there were fantastic scenes as fans invaded the pitch.

And those scenes are remembered fondly, even today.

1986 Austral-Asia Cup final (April 18) in Sharjah

Pakistan beat India by one wicket.

India 245/7 in 50 overs (Sunil Gavaskar 92, Kris Srikkanth 75, Dilip Vengsarkar 50; Wasim Akram 3-42, Imran Khan 2-40)

Pakistan 248/9 in 50 overs (Javed Miandad 116 not out, Mohsin Khan 36, Abdul Qadir 34, Chetan Sharma 3/51, Maninder Singh 1/36, Kapil Dev 1/45)